Inspectors Found ‘General Filth’ At Boar’s Head Plant Tied To Deadly Listeria Outbreak: USDA

A detailed report by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has revealed alarming findings at Boar’s Head’s Virginia facility, tied to a 2024 outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes that resulted in 10 deaths and 60 hospitalizations across 19 states.

The outbreak, traced to liverwurst products from the Jarratt, Virginia, plant, prompted the recall of more than seven million pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products.

FSIS inspectors documented multiple violations of sanitation standards at the plant, including the presence of meat residue on equipment, condensation dripping onto products, and structural issues such as cracked flooring and peeling caulk.

These conditions created an environment conducive to Listeria growth, particularly in areas where raw and RTE products were handled.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, under a Talmadge-Aiken cooperative agreement, oversaw inspections at the plant.

However, systemic failures in sanitation allowed Listeria to persist, with contaminated liverwurst samples matching the outbreak strain identified through whole genome sequencing.

The outbreak investigation began in July 2024, with FSIS suspending operations at the Jarratt facility after in-depth testing confirmed contamination. By September, Boar’s Head announced the indefinite closure of the plant.

In response to the outbreak, FSIS has implemented new measures to enhance oversight, including intensified inspector training, updated protocols for identifying systemic food safety issues, and expanded testing for Listeria species across RTE facilities.

The agency also plans to modernize its regulatory approach to Listeria control, with input from the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods.

The FSIS report underscores the dangers posed by Listeria, which thrives in cold environments and is often found in RTE foods. It remains a leading cause of foodborne illness in the US, responsible for 260 deaths annually, according to the CDC.

FSIS has pledged ongoing improvements to prevent future outbreaks and protect public health.

Full details of the investigation and regulatory changes are available in the report, now published in the FSIS FOIA Reading Room.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.