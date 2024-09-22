'Insane Crossover:' Fans Go Nuts For Bon Jovi Surprise At Long Island Pitbull Concert (Video)

Footage of the New Jersey rocker's performance of "It's My Life" alongside Mr. 305 on Thursday, Sept. 12 has been going viral on TikTok, where fans went nuts for the collaboration no one saw coming at the Party After Dark Tour.

"Can they drop this remix on Spotify please?" one fan commented on a clip with 1.1M views.

A comment on a different clip with more than 1.9M views said, "Most unexpected collab I didn't know I needed until I saw it."

That week was a big week for Bon Jovi, who was captured on video talking down a would-be bridge jumper while filming a music video in Nashville.

In a joint post on Instagram, Pitbull hinted that something more could be on the way.

"Thank you, @jonbonjovi for jumping onstage last night for a sold out show at @northwelljbt," he writes. "Always an honor! To all the fans, get ready for our new collab coming soon dallleee."

Their one fatal flaw? "They should've done it in Jersey," a third fan opined.

