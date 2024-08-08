Inmate Charged With Selling Former Star HS Wrestler Fentanyl That Killed Him: Prosecutor

Vashawn A. Davis sold Tyler Kallensee, of Oradell, the fentanyl that killed him on Sunday, July 23, 2023, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Kallensee was found by officers responding to a 9-1-1 call reporting an unresponsive man in a private home. Kallensee was pronounced dead at the scene, and indicators of a possible drug overdose were noted, Musella said.

Thus began a year-long investigation under BCPO's Chief Matthew Finck and the Oradell Police Department's Chief William Wicker.

The investigation found that Kallensee had ingested fentanyl sold to him by Davis, Musella said.

Davis, who is already facing weapon-related offenses including unlawful possession of a handgun and prohibited weapons-large capacity ammunition, was slapped with the new charges in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, July 30, Musella said.

Those include first-degree strict liability in a drug induced death, and third-degree distribution of fentanyl.

Kallensee's obituary on the Volk Leber Funeral Home website says he was a four-year varsity wrestler for the River Dell Hawks, a career highlight, his victory at his 100th match at the State Championship in Atlantic City.

He went on to coach the Oradell Swim Club for two years and earn his associate's degree in business management.

Kallensee was remembered as a "free-spirited adventurer who loved rock climbing, skiing and boarding, surfing, hiking, camping and fishing. If he could not be outdoors, he could be found strumming the guitar, cooking, drawing and painting," his obituary reads.

"Tyler had the passion of three men, a heart of gold and was planning his next adventure 'Wellness Camping Trip' for September. We mourn him passing far too soon."

Click here for Tyler Kallensee's complete obituary.

