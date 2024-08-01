Infant Was In Hot Car For 4+ Hours Before She Died, NJ Mom Charged, Prosecutor Says

Livia Patelli, 33, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the July 17 death of her six-month-old daughter in East Hanover, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and East Hanover Police Chief Christopher Cannizzo said.

Police had been called to a parking lot on South Ridgedale Avenue on Route 10 that day around 1:30 p.m., where they found the baby in a hot vehicle, Carroll said. The baby was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

An investigation determined the girl was left unattended in the car for 4.5 hours. The high that day in East Hanover was 93 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

Patelli was later charged and released pending a court appearance, authorities said.

