Infant, Mom Escape Serious Injury In Ridgewood Crash

A mom and her infant escaped serious injury when their SUV collided with another in Ridgewood on Friday, June 2. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Jerry DeMarco
The child was in a car seat when the Subaru Forester and a Honda CR-V crashed at the corner of Spring Avenue and South Irving Street shortly before noon Friday, June 2.

EMTs evaluated both and no further medical treatment was sought at the scene.

Both vehicles were towed.

Firefighters tended to a minor fuel spill from the crash, which is being investigated by village police.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

