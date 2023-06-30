Incoming Storm Means Slight Air Quality Improvement Along East Coast, Forecasters Say

While skies will be sunny with a high in the mid-80s on Friday, June 30, they'll also be hazy for most of the day, according to the National Weather Service.

The Air Quality Index remained in the triple digits along East Coast of 9:15 a.m., with code red issued across much of the area. In Pittsburgh, air quality levels remained very unhealthy, according to AccuWeather's Plume Labs.

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, the wind direction is expected to shift westerly into the weekend, clearing smoke out to the great lakes.

"A storm forecast to move eastward across the Midwest and into the Northeast this weekend may be enough to disperse some of the worst smoky conditions," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Some of that haze is expected to stick around, though, as humidity levels climb, Sosnowski warns.

Air quality was expected to gradually improve throughout the day, with a code yellow forecast for Saturday, July 1.

Meanwhile, Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 85, while Sunday, July 2 will be cloudy with a chance of showers, and possibly thunderstorms.

Click here to check your town's air quality.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.