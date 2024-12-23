'In Better Spirits:' Lyndhurst Family Finds Hope After Fire Destroys Home Days Before Christmas

The fire broke out Friday evening, Dec. 20, at 52 Livingston Ave., displacing two parents and their four young children, according to the Lyndhurst Fire Department. Flames, which were visible from the rear of the first floor, spread to a vehicle in the driveway before crews could extinguish the blaze. Although no injuries were reported, the home was deemed uninhabitable. Officials said the fire was unintentional.

The family’s plight touched many, including godfather Angelo Rizzolo, who launched a GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $6,000 as of press time.

“Our very old and dear friends Joey and Alex Calleja recently suffered an unimaginable tragedy,” Rizzolo wrote in the fundraiser description. “This heartbreaking event has left them and their four young children with nothing but the clothes on their backs. They lost everything!”

A donation drive organized by Nicole Ward at Trina’s Treats on Sunday, Dec. 22, was described as a “huge success.”

Cassidy Zanca, the children’s aunt, said the kids are beginning to recover emotionally.

"The kids are in better spirits now since everything settled down," Zanca tells Daily Voice. "They were very upset about losing their items but after receiving generous donations, it lifted their spirits. That was very nice of the community. They are very grateful."

Rizzolo says the funds raised by the campaign will help provide clothing, food, toiletries, and other essentials, as well as assist the family in rebuilding their lives.

The family includes:

A 10-year-old girl (size 12-14 in clothing)

Twin 5-year-old boys (size 5T in clothing)

A 2-year-old girl (size 24 months in clothing, size 4 diapers)

Parents Joey and Alex are also in need of clothing, Rizzolo noted.

The fire may have taken the Calleja family’s home, but the kindness of the Lyndhurst community is helping them rebuild and ensuring they still experience the Christmas spirit.

