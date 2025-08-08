Impostor Scams Skyrocket Among Older Adults, FTC Warns: What To Do

The number of victims age 60 and older who lost more than $100,000 has increased by more than 700%, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday, Aug. 7. Those high-value thefts jumped from $55 million in 2020 to $445 million in 2024.

Older adults who lost at least $10,000 also dramatically rose by more than 300%.

"While younger consumers also have reported these scams, older adults were much more likely to report these extraordinarily high losses," the FTC said.

The impostor scams usually start with an urgent warning about a fake problem, designed to trick victims into transferring money "to keep it safe." In reality, the funds go straight to the scammer.

Some scammers claim to be from your bank or a company like Amazon and flag so-called "suspicious activity." Others pretend to be a government officer who warns that your Social Security number or other data is tied to crimes like drug smuggling or money laundering.

Scams can also target you through your computer, with fake on-screen alerts appearing to come from Microsoft or Apple. The scammers direct victims to call a number where they're told their accounts have been hacked.

Scammers have even pretended to be from the FTC itself, instructing people to move cash into Bitcoin ATMs, hand gold or cash to couriers, or make large bank transfers. The FTC said that it'll never demand money, make threats, tell people to transfer funds, or promise prizes.

To avoid falling victim, the FTC advises:

Never move money to "protect it" in response to an unexpected message or call.

Hang up and verify any claims by contacting the company or agency through a verified phone number or website.

Use call-blocking tools to prevent many scammers from reaching you.

You can report scams and fraud at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

