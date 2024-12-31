Immigrant Couple Turns Struggles To Success: Celebrating 30 Years Of Jyoti In Wayne

They had little money, a dream, and a register sitting on a table because there wasn’t enough to buy a counter. Today, Jyoti, their Indian restaurant, stands as a cherished cornerstone of Wayne—a testament to decades of hard work, family dedication, and loyal customers.

Jyoti, named after the Guglanis’ eldest daughter and symbolizing a “spiritual light,” opened its doors on Dec. 24, 1994. Asha was nervous but determined when Satish suggested opening a second restaurant just for her to run. Satish had already found success with Sangham Palace in Montclair, which he opened in 1989 with a partner, just one year after marrying Asha.

“He saw how hard I was working at my bank job and said, ‘Why don’t we open a restaurant for you to run?’” Asha recalls, then living in Linden. “I was scared, but I said okay."

From day one, the community welcomed Jyoti with open arms: "We had a line out the door," Asha added.

The path to that opening day wasn’t easy. “We had nothing but four walls,” Asha said. “We had to build everything—the bathrooms, dining hall, kitchen. My husband and I designed it all ourselves.”

For the Guglanis, the restaurant was a labor of love that combined Satish’s culinary expertise, honed while working in his uncle’s restaurant after immigrating from Punjab in the early 1980s, and Asha’s determination to create a welcoming space. Together, they introduced Wayne to authentic Punjabi flavors like chicken tikka masala, baingan bharta, and fresh tandoori naan, all crafted with family recipes.

Satish still makes the samosas by hand—a tradition that has carried Jyoti through three decades.

The couple’s customers, many of whom have been dining there since 1994, have also shaped Jyoti’s legacy. Some still bring in their original 15% off coupons from the restaurant’s opening year. “One customer laminated their coupon so it wouldn’t get ruined,” Megha shared.

Through the years, Jyoti has been more than a restaurant—it’s been a gathering place for families, a celebration of culture, and a symbol of resilience. “I love it," Asha said. "We love working and we love feeding people."

As they celebrate 30 years in business and 36 years of marriage, the Guglanis reflect on their journey with pride and gratitude.

Their children have grown up alongside the restaurant and have carved out their own unique paths while remaining connected to their family’s legacy. Rohit, born in 1990, has been a volunteer with Fire Company 1 since 2008. Jyoti, born in 1994, is a former member of Wayne’s First Aid Squad and is currently in medical school for internal medicine. Gori, is a nurse, carrying on the family’s commitment to service and care. Their youngest, Megha, born in 1999, is poised to continue the family tradition.

“Hopefully, I will take over... in the future," Megha said, "so the restaurant isn’t going anywhere anytime soon!”

Jyoti is located at 24 Route 46 in Wayne.

