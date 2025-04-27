Illegal Immigrant Accused Of Stealing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s Purse: Reports

Noem was eating dinner at a restaurant in Washington, DC when an unknown thief snatched her purse, which contained $3,000 in cash, an ID badge, passport, driver's license, and other valuables, according to CNN.

This weekend, multiple reports confirmed that a suspect — described as an illegal immigrant — was arrested in connection with the theft.

A second suspect remains at large.

NBC News reported that the theft appeared to be a crime of opportunity, not a targeted attack on Noem herself.

The Secret Service confirmed in a statement from Matt McCool, Special Agent in Charge of the Washington Field Office, that agents, investigative analysts, and technical support personnel led an intensive investigation that ended with the suspect being taken into custody without incident in DC.

"Following a comprehensive investigation, the Secret Service alleges that the defendant is a serial offender," McCool said. "We have also determined that this incident had no protective nexus to Secretary Noem or her role as Secretary of Homeland Security."

Investigators also uncovered alleged criminal activity involving potential device and credit card fraud, McCool said.

The Secret Service will maintain jurisdiction over the case and plans to present its findings to federal court in coordination with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is reportedly involved in the ongoing probe.

McCool credited the swift arrest to "precision and determination" by a multi-agency team that included the DC Metropolitan Police Department, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, CBP, Homeland Security Investigations, and ICE.

As the matter is now pending in federal court, officials are referring further questions to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

