‘If You Cut Me, I’ll Kill You’: Bergen Barber Who Shaved John Gotti Closes After 40 Years

“It’s not an easy thing to say,” Quattrocchi wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Aug. 12. “Because that shop wasn’t just a place of business — it was a part of my life, and yours.”

Quattrocchi, of Vito's Barber Shop on Hackensack St., said he’s seen little boys grow into young men, young men into grandfathers, and has been there for first communions, graduations, weddings, and “everything in between.” He’s shared laughs, heard stories, and sat quietly with customers through hard times.

The closure comes after a major rent hike. Quattrocchi told one commenter the new landlord “wants me out” to renovate the space and “charge in the 2,000s.” Rent was once $500 a month, he said. Rather than raise his prices “beyond what’s fair,” especially for longtime clients, he’s stepping away.

“I’m leaving the shop clean, the way I found it, with my head held high and my heart full of gratitude,” he said. “My hope is to keep cutting hair somewhere close by, so the conversations, the laughs, and the friendships can continue.”

The Carlstadt barber also shared one memory that stands above the rest: the day he shaved mob boss John Gotti.

Back in the 1980s, two sharply dressed men walked in and told Quattrocchi: “John Gotti… he wants a shave. Pull the blinds. Close the shop.”

Gotti took the chair and issued a warning: “If you cut me, I’ll kill you.”

Without hesitation, Quattrocchi replied: “Mr. Gotti, if I cut you, I got the razor to your throat. You ain’t leaving this chair alive.”

The “Dapper Don” laughed and called him “a real Sicilian.” He left $150 for the $12 shave.

“Every time I pulled those blinds shut, I could feel it,” Quattrocchi wrote. “The weight of that moment… and the quiet pride of a barber who dared to speak truth to a king.”

Quattrocchi says he’s not hanging up his scissors for good — just taking some time before deciding his next move.

“Thank you for trusting me all these years — not just with your hair, but with your company,” he said. “I’m proud to have been your barber, and even prouder to call so many of you my friends.”

