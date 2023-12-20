IDs Released In Action News NJ Helicopter Crash

Monroe Smith, 67, of Glenside, PA, was the pilot, and Christopher Dougherty, 45, of Oreland, PA, was the photographer, according to the news station.

They had departed from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport before 7:30 p.m., in a Eurocopter AS350B2, headed toward Galloway Township, NJ, according to the FAA and 6abc.

The helicopter's altitude dropped while heading back to Philadelphia, and crashed in the Wharton State Forest, Action News says.

The wreckage of the helicopter was found northeast of Hammonton, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, the FAA said.

Condolences poured in for Smith and Dougherty.

According to NBC10, Smith was a veteran helicopter pilot in the Philadelphia news industry having previously worked for NBC10. Dougherty's brother, Jeff, is an editor with NBC Sports Philadelphia.

