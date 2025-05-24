IDs Released For All 6 Killed After Plane Originating From Teterboro Crashes In San Diego

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. West Coast time on Thursday, May 22, at military housing in the Murphy Canyon section of San Diego, near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Authorities said there was dense fog at the time of the crash, and that the aircraft, a Cessna 550, clipped a power line.

A video of the crash captured on a Ring camera video was obtained by NBC San Diego and can be viewed here.

FAA officials arrived on the scene Thursday for the start of an investigation also involving the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The six victims ID'd by the San Diego County Coroners’ Office and other authorities are:

David Shapiro, age 42;

Daniel Williams, age 39;

Emma L. Huke, age 25;

Celina Marie Rose Kenyon, age 36;

Kendall Fortner, age 24;

Dominic Damian, age 41.

One of the victims, Shapiro, a music agent, was one of the three co-founders of Sound Talent Group (STG), which has offices in New York City, Nashville, and San Diego, and has dozens of clients, including Sum 41, Parkway Drive, and Story of the Year.

STG said Shapiro was born in Albany, New York, moved to San Diego, and fell in love with Alaska where he began living in 2020. He is survived by his wife, Julia.

Williams was a former drummer for the widely-popular metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada. He survived a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, in 2019, escaping injury from the incident that killed nine in the city's Oregon District, NBC San Diego reports.

In addition to Shapiro, two other STG workers died in the crash: Fortner and Huke, who both were booking assistants.

Damian was a software engineer and Kenyon a professional photographer.

They were traveling back to the West Coast from a show in New York City at Madison Square Garden for a band they represent, CBS8 San Diego reports.

Williams displayed a photo of the Cessna before departure at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Wednesday night in an Instagram story. Teterboro is located about 5 miles west of Manhattan, and the airport is frequently used by executives flying in and out of New York City.

Two subsequent photos showed the plane's cockpit. On one, Williams commented, "Hey. Hey. ... you ... Look at me ... I'm the (co) pilot now." On the other, he wrote, "Here we goooooo."

The Devil Wears Prada posted photos of Williams on social media, with the comment: “No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever.”

NBC San Diego reports that Shapiro was the owner of the plane, was a registered pilot, and owned a flight school called Velocity Aviation. Shapiro's LinkedIn profile stated that he resided in San Diego.

Sound Talent Ground released a statement on the crash, saying: "“We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends. Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy."

Numerous vehicles and at least 10 homes were damaged, and one was destroyed after a five-alarm fire broke out, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said.

The home destroyed was occupied, and authorities said neighbors helped the residents escape.

No one on the ground is believed to have been seriously injured, authorities said.

