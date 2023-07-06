IDs Of Newark Firefighters Killed In Line Of Duty Released

Augusto Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks, Jr., 49, went in like they always do "to make a bad situation better," Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson announced at a press conference Thursday morning.

Acabou had been a firefighter for nine years, working at Engine 16, Jackson said. Brooks was also a firefighter at Engine 16, Jackson said.

A Mayday was called for Acabou, then Brooks, the chief said.

"I'm praying we can get through this and continue to do the things that we love," the chief continued. "Becoming a firefighter and protecting our communities and make everyone’s life a lot safer."

A total of five firefighters were injured. Two Elizabeth firefighters were hospitalized for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion, and another three Newark firefighters for various injuries.

