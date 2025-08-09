Police ID Gunman In CDC Attack That Killed 33-Year-Old Officer David Rose

The gunman, now identified as 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White, was stationed just across the street from the CDC’s Roybal Campus in the upscale Druid Hills neighborhood, police say.

He allegedly unleashed a barrage of shots, terrifying employees and the nearby open-access campus of Emory University as the workday ended on Friday, Aug. 8.

Authorities say White, a resident of Kennesaw, Georgia. about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta, was found with gunshot wounds on the second floor of a building that contains a CVS Pharmacy and died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

A DeKalb County police officer, 33-year-old David Rose, was killed near the entrance to the CDC. Another officer was injured in the exchange.

"Officer Rose served DeKalb County with courage, integrity, and unwavering dedication. Even in the face of danger was he diligent in his duty to protect our community," the DeKalb County PD said in a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to Officer Rose’s family, friends, fellow DeKalb County officers, and law enforcement community during this most difficult time."

CDC Director Susan Monarez praised the immediate response by DeKalb County Police, CDC security, and Emory University, which helped prevent further harm.

“We at CDC are heartbroken by today’s attack on our Roybal Campus, which remains on lockdown as authorities investigate the shooting,” Monarez said in a statement.

According to law enforcement, the gunman may have targeted the CDC out of anger related to a perceived illness linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC has about 4,600 employees stationed at its Atlanta headquarters.

During the emergency, Emory University issued urgent alerts, instructing students and staff to “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.” while police urged everyone to avoid the area. By early evening, DeKalb County Police declared the situation contained, assuring the public there was no ongoing threat.

Founded in 1836, Emory University enrolls nearly 16,000 students from the US and more than 100 countries and is home to a leading healthcare system.

