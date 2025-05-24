ID Of Man Killed By Train In Hackensack Released

Kevin C. Morales, 36, was struck by Pascack Valley Line train #1624 on Thursday, May 22 at approximately 11:36 a.m., according to NJ Transit spokesman Kyalo Mulumba. Morales was subsequently pronounced dead.

There were no reported injuries to the 78 passengers or crew on board, NJ Transit said at the time.

A GoFundMe was launched by Lorraine Mhaidat for Morales' family.

"Kevin was more than a friend — he was light, laughter, and love in the lives of so many," Mhaidat writes. "This fundraiser is to honor his memory and to help his family say goodbye without the added stress of expenses."

A Bogota High School graduate, Morales earned his bachelor's in marketing from Pace University and has been working as a paralegal, his LinkedIn shows.

