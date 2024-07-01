'Pray For Saniya:' Sadness Spreads Following Death Of Girl, 6, In Bayonne Fire

Firefighters found Saniya Felton unresponsive around 11:40 p.m., while responding to the flames and smoke that billowed from 438 Avenue C, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Saniya was taken to Bayonne Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m., Suarez said.

"Please pray for Saniya and her family 🙏😢💔," the city's office of emergency management said in announcing the girl's death.

Mayor Jimmy Davis called it an "earth-shattering tragedy."

"Six-year-old Saniya is now with the angels," he said. "Every once in awhile, our community is rocked with heartbreaking news, however, this is when we are at our best.

"I am asking that everyone in Bayonne, please pray for Saniya’s mom, brother, and all her family and friends as they try to hold up during this incredibly difficult time. Let’s be there for them and provide all the support we can."

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force and the Bayonne Fire Department, Suarez said. Foul play is not suspected at this time, Suarez said..

