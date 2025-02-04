Icy Storm Nears: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For These Parts Of Northern NJ

The National Weather Service advisory, in effect from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, covers these locations:

Connecticut

Northern Fairfield, Northern New Haven, Northern Middlesex, and Northern New London counties.

New Jersey

Western Passaic, Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Western Essex, and Western Union counties.

New York

Putnam, Rockland, and Northern Westchester counties.

Timing & Impacts:

Precipitation will begin as snow early Thursday morning before transitioning to a wintry mix.

By late morning, snow and sleet will mix with freezing rain, making roads icy and dangerous.

Temperatures will gradually rise above freezing from south to north by midday, turning any lingering precipitation into rain.

The biggest impact will be during the Thursday morning commute, with slick conditions expected across the region.

What To Know:

Expect delays and hazardous travel. If driving, slow down and use caution.

Bridges, overpasses, and untreated roads will be especially slick.

Pedestrians should be extra careful on sidewalks and driveways, as ice buildup increases the risk of slips and falls.

