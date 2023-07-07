Iconic NJ Wedding Venue 'The Manor' Closes

The Knowles family, who owned the West Orange spot, confirmed the closure in a lengthy letter on its website. The Manor's last day of operations was Wednesday, July 5.

"It saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end," the Knowles family wrote.

The family did not give a reason for the closure, but said they performed the "painful" work of informing people who had booked events after July 5.

"We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen," the family wrote. "Often choices seem clear and easy from a distance, but when facing undeniable details, hard choices must be made. It is not for lack of want or effort."

There is no word yet on the future on the building.

