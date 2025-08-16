Iconic Cereals Like Froot Loops To Lose Artificial Colors Under Kellogg’s Deal

The company said it will make the change by the end of 2027.

It's a move that will transform the look of some of America’s most iconic breakfast foods.

The decision follows a legally binding agreement between Kellogg’s and the Texas Attorney General’s office.

This agreement investigated the company’s continued use of synthetic food colorings in the US, despite Kellogg’s having already removed them from cereals sold in Canada and Europe.

The investigation examined whether Kellogg’s practices met consumer protection standards, leading to a formal Assurance of Voluntary Compliance signed by both parties earlier this week.

Currently, Kellogg’s reports that 85 percent of its US cereal sales are already free of synthetic dyes known as FD&C colors.

The company says it stopped using Red No. 3—banned by the FDA in January, but popular cereals like Froot Loops and Apple Jacks still contain dyes such as Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Red 40, and Blue 1.

The phase-out will occur in stages:

By the 2026-27 school year: Reformulated cereals served in schools will contain no FD&C colors.

Starting January 2026: No new products will launch with artificial dyes.

By the end of 2027: All remaining cereals will be free of FD&C colors.

Kellogg’s is the first major food company to make this commitment through a legally binding agreement in the US, though others including General Mills, Kraft Heinz, and Nestle have announced similar plans voluntarily.

While the FDA maintains that current approved food dyes are safe, some health advocates and parents have raised concerns about potential links between artificial colorings and behavioral issues in children.

The move is seen as a response to both evolving consumer preferences and increased regulatory scrutiny, with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. among those calling for stricter oversight of synthetic additives.

For now, cereal lovers can expect a gradual but noticeable shift in the appearance of their favorite breakfast brands as Kellogg’s works to meet its new pledge.

