ICE's Controversial Plans To Expand NJ Detention Centers Revealed By ACLU

The revelations come as concerns mount over President-elect Donald Trump’s promise of a large-scale deportation and detention program. Advocates have criticized the Biden administration for enabling this expansion, warning it could pave the way for sweeping actions against immigrant communities.

Two facilities under consideration include the Elizabeth Detention Center, operated by CoreCivic, Inc., in Elizabeth, which is already an ICE jail; and the Albert M. “Bo” Robinson Center (ARC) in Trenton, formerly owned by GEO Group, Inc.

Both have faced scrutiny for poor conditions, including allegations of medical neglect and abuse at Elizabeth and reports of robbery, assault, and unsafe conditions at ARC.

“These facilities are symbols of an abusive system,” said Eunice Cho, Senior Staff Attorney at the ACLU’s National Prison Project. “Instead of closing them, the Biden administration is laying the groundwork for mass detention.”

ICE spokesman Mike Alvarez said, "ICE does not comment on ongoing or pending litigation," in response to Daily Voice's inquiry.

The documents, released as part of litigation, show ICE issued a contract solicitation in June 2024 for detention services in Newark and nearby areas. However, details remain unclear, including the cost to taxpayers and whether additional facilities are being considered.

State leaders and immigration advocates are pushing back. New Jersey has already moved to phase out ICE detention contracts through legislation passed in 2021, but lawsuits by private operators have stalled enforcement.

“The Biden administration must halt these expansions immediately,” said ACLU-NJ campaign strategist Ami Kachalia. “We urge state lawmakers to pass the Immigrant Trust Act to protect families and ensure due process for all residents.”

The ACLU of New Jersey, along with local and national advocacy groups, continues to demand transparency and accountability from federal and state governments as efforts to expand detention facilities persist.

