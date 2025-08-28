ICE Places Detainer On FL Trucker With Invalid NJ Driver's License, Authorities Say

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roberto Carlos Vergara Cervantes, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a statement on X Sunday, Aug. 25.

Uthmeier said Cervantes “is now on an ICE hold and will be deported.”

Days earlier, 28-year-old Harjinder Singh, who entered the country illegally from Mexico in 2018, killed three people in a crash after he made an illegal U-turn, as reported by CBS. He had obtained a commercial driver's license in Florida.

Uthmeier said he is sending a formal letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, urging them to revoke CDL program authority and cut related federal funding from California and Washington after the deadly Aug. 12 crash.

