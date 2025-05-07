ICE Newark Nabs Man Wanted For Homicide

Juan Luis Ramos Marin is wanted in his native Venezuela for homicide, ICE said. He entered the United States without being inspected, admitted or paroled by an immigration officer, ICE said.

Marin has criminal convictions in the United States for disorderly conduct and petit larceny, with pending charges for multiple theft-related offenses, including property theft valued between $100 and $25,000, and possession of stolen property with intent to sell, ICE said. He is also wanted for a violent crime committed in Brazil, ICE said.

Marin is being detained in ICE custody without bond, ICE said.

