ICE Looks To Deport Colombian National Jailed On Child Sex Charges Out Of Elmwood Park

Alejandro Suaza-Munoz, a 35-year-old day laborer, was arrested by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit on Tuesday, July 25, after they were notified of the allegations by Elmwood Park police.

Suaza-Munoz “sexually assaulted the child, who was under the age of 16 but over the age of 13, on more than one occasion,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in announcing the arrest.

Detectives charged Suaza-Munoz with three counts of criminal sexual contact and one of child endangerment, then sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement immediately filed a formal request that Suaza-Munoz remain held.

Such detainers are sought whenever immigrants suspected of living here illegally are jailed. Hearings are then held in federal court in Newark to determine whether the defendant should be deported – and if so, when.

If a local judge in Hackensack orders Suaza-Munoz’s release for some reason -- say, bail reform -- ICE has requested 48-hour notice so federal authorities can take custody.

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton has honored detainer requests for defendants who've been charged with or convicted of felonies.

