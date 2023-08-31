Ice Cream Company Recalls 91 Products Sold In NJ Over Listeria Concerns

The Ice Cream House, located in Brooklyn, NY, is voluntarily recalling all 91 of its dairy ice cream products and non-dairy (parve) frozen dessert products, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The products being recalled were sold at the Ice Cream House in Brooklyn and through retail supermarkets in New York, New Jersey, and Ohio.

The recall is related to the Soft Serve on the go cups which had been previously recalled by Real Kosher Ice Cream, Inc. Two cases of illnesses in the outbreak were reported in New York and Pennsylvania.

Both individuals were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported to date. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the products as the investigation is ongoing.

Products involved in the recall should be discarded or returned to the original point of purchase for a full refund or replacement.

Ice Cream has a long shelf life and may still be in the freezers of consumers. Consumers should check their freezers and throw away the recalled ice cream products or return it to the place of purchase.

Products are packed in clamshells or cake trays with plastic dome covers in a variety of sizes and styles and has an Ice Cream House label. Recalled products are not labeled with lot or date codes.

To view all 91 products, click this list on the FDA website.

Consumers with questions or concerns may email the Ice Cream House at ICHrecall@gmail.com or call 845-445-7644 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.