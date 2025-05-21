'I Will F- You Up': Ousted NJ Councilman Busted For Witness Tampering, Prosecutors Say

Muhammad Zia was attending a court hearing on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 to determine if he met the residency requirement of living in Atlantic City in order to remain on the city council, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Zia was sworn into office earlier that year.

During the proceeding Zia, an Egg Harbor Township resident, verbally threatened a witness in the courtroom hallway by saying, "Don't f--- with me. I will f--- you up," authorities said.

Zia was charged with witness tampering and terroristic threats, authorities said.

A judge later ruled that Zia did not meet the residency requirements to serve on the council and he was removed from his seat, according to Breaking AC. Zia's wife, Gulnaz Kousar, has multiple restraining orders against her husband, Breaking AC reported.

Zia will be arraigned on Tuesday, May 27, authorities said.

