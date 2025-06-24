‘I Want A Turkey Leg!’: Fans Fume As State Fair Meadowlands Pauses For FIFA World Cup

The fair, held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, will not return until Summer 2027, organizers announced.

The decision comes at the request of MetLife Stadium, which is hosting nine FIFA Club World Cup matches this summer, including the semifinals and final, and eight FIFA World Cup games in 2026, including the World Cup final.

“We will be reimagining our fair to make it bigger, better, and more family-friendly than ever,” fair officials said.

But longtime fairgoers aren’t thrilled.

“I don’t care about soccer. I want a turkey leg,” one fan wrote on social media.

“I’d rather the State Fair than boring soccer,” said another.

Founded in 1921, the State Fair Meadowlands has grown into a fourth-generation, family-owned business. The event draws thousands each summer for over 100 rides, including a full kiddie land, classic carnival games, and more than 50 food vendors offering treats like Fried Oreos, Corn Dogs, and Frozen Drinks, it website says.

For updates on the 2027 fair dates, visit njfair.com or follow State Fair Meadowlands on social media.

