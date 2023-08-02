'I Really Tried': Bergen County Dessert Shop Closing After Nearly 4 Years

The Bergenfield bakery announced its closure on Facebook on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

"I really tried," owner Zainab Illyas said. "I gave myself and my business a second chance but after six years of being in business with many losses especially from the other two locations and going through too many downs than ups I decided it’s time for me to move on."

Illyas said she has sold the Zai's to friends who will be running their own café and bakery, though still serving some of Zai's products.

"We are very happy for them and wish them the best," Illyas said. "They are looking forward to serving the community with more items."

Commenters on Facebook said they are wishing Illyas all the best.

"You did something awesome and you brought joy to so many. Sorry to see this but this is the start of your next adventure," one commenter said.

"We will miss YOU and your delicious desserts and giving people a place to come and eat and relax and enjoy a safe place to be, especially for the kids that love to hang out," another commenter said.

