'I Just Struck a Pedestrian': Audio Released After NJ Trooper Fatally Strikes Cyclist

The New Jersey State Attorney General's Office released surveillance camera footage and police radio transmissions after a state trooper struck and killed a Morris County cyclist in February.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo) / NJSP (inset)
Sam Barron

At 6 a.m., on Monday, February 5, Kesene Grier was driving an unmarked police SUV when she struck Raul Diaz, a 59-year-old Long Valley resident in Hackettstown, the state attorney general's office said. Diaz was transported to Hackettstown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the state attorney general's office. 

"I just struck a pedestrian on a bike," Grier is heard saying on police radio released by the attorney general. 

According to the transmission, Grier requests assistance to Willow Grove Street and Brook Hollow Drive where the crash occurred. 

The Attorney General’s Office investigates all deaths that occur during encounters with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

To view the footage and listen to the audio, click here.

