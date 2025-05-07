'I Am The Victim:' Student At Center Of Antisemitic Incident At Barstool Philly Bar Speaks Out

Adnan Khan, a Temple University student, said in a video on X that he was at Sansom Street Bar in Center City during the incident but did not order the sign or know who did. Portnoy said Khan is the one who posted the video, but Khan says the CEO "sensationalized" the story to his 9.2M social media followers, turning Khan into a target of hate.

“Portnoy was ‘triggered’ over the sentiment of the sign but they have no right to destroy my life over free speech," Khan said, "and ultimately something that was an edgy joke.”

Khan, who said he has been “viciously attacked by Portnoy,” detailed the fallout, including being suspended from Temple University with threats of being expelled, losing a prestigious internship, doxxing, and more.

Portnoy fired back: "He is a liar and a coward. Hate speech has consequences. End of story. This has nothing to do with the Middle East no matter how many times he changes his story or blames everybody but himself. Accountability and integrity of which he has zero was the only way out of this. F— this kid."

Portnoy previously said he was sending the individuals responsible for the sign to tour Auschwitz, but that offer was apparently rescinded. After initially apologizing and taking responsibility for the video, Khan "changes his mind and decides he's a victim who now needs to be sent Solana," Portnoy said in a scathing press release Tuesday, May 6.

"While Mo’s apology may win him some made up awards nobody cares about at Harvard or Columbia, this unfortunately is the real world. A world where Mo Khan is an anti-Semitic grifting piece of s— who deserves an awful life. A world where hate has no place. A world where Portnoy is a great man."

Khan cited an "asymmetric power dynamic" between himself and Portnoy, a man twice his age with a massive platform. He also referenced the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying Portnoy is more concerned with "destroying and uprooting me" than the people being killed by Israelis on a daily basis.

"Portnoy and [the] Jewish community are acting as the victim," Khan said, "but I am the victim.”

Khan said Temple University will be holding a hearing to decide his status. He’s asking for donations to help cover legal representation, saying: “This moment is critical in opposing cancel culture and supporting our rights.”

