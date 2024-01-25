Florida Man Wanted In NJ Flees Chase On I-81 In PA: State Troopers Say (Video)

Jimmy Lee Fancy, 35, of Daytona, FL was wanted on "warrants for firearm violations from New Jersey as well as other active warrants in Pennsylvania," Trooper Frazer stated in a release.

The pursuit in PA began in Jonestown in the area of 81 Southbound at mile marker 85 when a trooper saw Fancy committing traffic violations while driving a silver Kia SUV around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 25, as detailed in the release.

There was a brief pursuit before he sped off through the Fort Indiantown Gap military base in Annville ramming through a gate and then headed back to Interstate 81 southbound, according to PSP.

PSP followed him through Dauphin and into Cumberland County where he lost control near mile marker 33. This caused the "police incident" that occurred in the area of Stoughstown Rd and I-81 southbound, near Walnut Bottom around 10:40 a.m., according to Frazer.

There was a lane restriction starting at I-81 southbound 4.7 miles south of exit 37: PA 233 – Newville, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

A video has been shared of the incident on Facebook. Click the player below to see two troopers point guns at a vehicle off the roadway.

Moments after the scene in the video, Fancy fled from the Kia and took off on foot "running westbound in the Stoughstown Road/Burnthouse Road, Ritner Highway area," as stated in the release.

Police formed a perimeter but he was not immediately captured. "He was last seen wearing tan pants, without a shirt and missing a shoe. He is believed to still be in the area," Frazer noted.

Just before 4 p.m., PSP took him into custody, Frazer stated in an updated release.

Additional information was not immediately available. Check back here for updates.

