Drag Racer Throws Charger Stolen Out Of NJ In Reverse Before Arrest: Cops

Capitol Heights resident Keith Andre Gorham, 25, pushed things to the limit and now faces more than a dozen charges after he was caught racing a Dodge Charger that had been taken from Highland Park, NJ, a spokesperson for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday.

The arrest came following reported racing late on Veteran's Day in the area of I-270 and I-70 in Frederick County.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the area to investigate multiple reports of drag racing that then transitioned to the area of Executive Way, New Design Road, and Wedgewood Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 11.

The investigation into the illegal racing led deputies to a blue Dodge Charger Scat Pack that was being driven by Gorham, who had no intentions of going quietly once he was tracked down.

Officials say that the Capitol Heights resident was caught near the intersection of Maryland 85 and the northbound lanes of Executive Way, and when a deputy approached the Charger from the front with lights activated, Gorham began reversing through traffic, hitting at least one vehicle as he sought to flee.

His Fast & Furious gambit did not last long, and things only compounded from there.

A sheriff's spokesperson said that "while the vehicle appeared to be fully registered and showed a valid registration plate, a deputy noted several discrepancies with the VIN the vehicle was displaying."

Further investigation found that the VIN had been removed from the frame of the Charger and it was later determined that someone swapped the number and the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Highland Park in New Jersey.

Gorham was apprehended and faced 11 different traffic charges until three more were levied on Sunday, Nov. 26 that include:

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle;

Theft of between $25,000 and $100,000;

Unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.

“The quick actions of these deputies ensured the safety of those using the roads that night throughout the Frederick area,” Frederick County Sheriff Capt. Brian Woodward, Patrol Operations commander, said. “Not only did they stop the recklessness from continuing, but they also recovered a stolen vehicle.”

