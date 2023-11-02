Fair 52°

Husky Found Dead In Woods, Shelter Offers Reward For Info: West Milford PD

A $1,000 has been reward offered after a male husky was found dead in the woods on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 26, West Milford police said.

A husky was found dead in the woods in West Milford.

 Photo Credit: West Milford PD Facebook
Sam Barron

The husky was located 10 feet into the woods off of Clinton Road by Schoolhouse Cove Road, police said. The black and white husky, who appeared young, was not neutered, police said. Police are investigating this as a criminal matter due to how the dog was found, officers said.

The dog was wearing a large black nylon tactical style collar hooked to a yellow and blue bungee cord, police said. The dog did not have any I.D. tags and was not microchipped, police said.

The West Milford Animal Shelter Society is offering the reward for information leading to the successful identification of the dog and owner, police said. Police said they have checked animal shelters, veterinarians and missing dog listings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WMPD Detective Bureau at 973-728-2803 or a.petrucelli@wmtpd.org. 

