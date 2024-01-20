Fair 22°

Hunter Accidentally Shoots Companion In Northwest Jersey: State Police

A hunter shot his companion at a northwest New Jersey fish and wildlife preserve, authorities said.

Both men were hunting at the Pequest Wildlife Management Area in Sussex County's Hampton Township when what New Jersey State Police said was an accident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19.

Photo Credit: Eric Hasko (State of NJ) / facebook.com/eric.hasko / INSET: NJSP
Jerry DeMarco
The wounded victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, NJSP Sgt. Charles Marchan said on Saturday.

The shotgun was retrieved and the case was handed over to New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Bureau of Law Enforcement.

