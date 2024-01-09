Rain Fog/Mist 46°

Hundreds Without Power In Bergen County As Storm Intensifies

Thousands of New Jersey residents were without power as of Tuesday evening, Jan. 9, as the storm intensified.

Coastal flood advisories in effect along the Jersey Shore.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
A State of Emergency ordered by Gov. Phil Murphy went into effect at 5 p.m., with state and local officials urging residents to stay off the roads.

Here's which towns were experiencing power outages:

  • PSE&G: Palisades Park, 790 customers
  • PSE&G: Fort Lee, 533
  • JCP&L: Freehold, 410
  • JCP&L: Mount Olive, 235
  • AC Electric: Stratford, 1,488
  • AC Electric, Pennsville, 811

"Strong to damaging winds" were being forecast across the region, with gusts reaching between 40 and 60 mph, the NWS said. Wind will be strongest near the coasts where peak gusts could reach 70 mph.

A coastal flood threat increased for overnight and into Wednesday morning, Jan. 10, the NWS said. Coastal flood advisories and watches in effect are below:

