Hundreds Turn Out For Funeral Of Former Pascack Valley HS Football Captain Devin Wolfe, 30

Devin Wolfe, 30, who grew up in River Vale, died in a car accident on Long Island on Saturday, Sept. 9.

His former teammates, friends from childhood, peers from college at Johnson & Wales University, coworkers, coaches, teachers, and relatives flew and drove out to Bergen County for Devin's services Thursday, Sept. 14 and Friday, Sept. 15.

Seeing the nearly one thousand of them lining up for visitation at Becker Funeral Home and spilling out of pews at the funeral mass at St. John the Baptist Church in Hillsdale was overwhelming in the best of ways for Joe, he said.

"The line for visitation at 2 p.m. Thursday was a completely solid two hours," Joe Wolfe said. "Thursday night was just endless, endless beyond belief."

"To live in this community and to see the hundreds of people show their love and support was very overwhelming. People came from as far as Israel and all over the United States to show their love and devotion for my son."

Devin was set to marry his fiance, Lindsey Coleman, in November. The two moved to Massapequa, NY after Devin graduated from Johnson & Wales University in 2015.

Devin had been working in marketing for London-based company Armfield Inc., with his older brother, Austin, selling scientific equipment to colleges and universities across the United States.

In high school, Devin excelled at basketball, track, and football, serving as the captain of the Pascack Valley High School football team. In seventh grade, he earned his black belt in tae kwon doe, which his dad says was unheard of for that age.

"Athletics was his passion," his dad said. "He was very popular, in a good way. Our house every weekend would be jammed with kids constantly. We kept our doors open to everyone."

Devin often joined his dad, a basketball coach for people with disabilities.

"In junior high school, high school, and sometimes when he was home from college, he would come with me and help the guys out," Joe said. "His godfather was one of the athletes who had passed away.

"He was just a nice, well-mannered, respectful kid who welcomed everybody."

Others agreed.

"I never met anyone like [Devin], and I doubt I ever will," one person wrote on the funeral home website. "You were the salt of the earth and the life of the party."

"As a teacher assistant at PV, I remember Devin so fondly," another wrote. "He was always so polite, respectful & a truly good soul."

Devin is survived by his parents, Joe and Betsy; his brother Austin; his fiance Lindsey Coleman; and his dog Spliffy. And of course, countless friends, peers, coaches, teachers, colleagues, and loved ones.

