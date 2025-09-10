Overcast 72°

SHARE

Humpty Dumpty Vandalized At NJ Golf Course: Cape May PD

This case may require all the king's horses and all the king's men.

Humpty Dumpty

Humpty Dumpty

 Photo Credit: Cape May Police
Sam Barron

At 4:04 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, individuals broke into the Ocean Putt Miniature Golf Course in Cape May, Cape May police said. One suspect climbed a fence on Jackson Street, damaging the iconic vintage Humpty Dumpty figure by forcibly removing it from the structure where it was mounted, police said.

The suspect then removed the figure from the property and discarded it several properties away on Jackson Street, police said. 

Police have released video of the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective David Atkinson at 609-385-0486.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE