Humc Tech From Dumont Sexually Assaults Patient, Prosecutor Says

Asher Yonis, of Dumont, allegedly assaulted the patient on Tuesday, Sept. 30, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. He was arrested following a joint investigation by the prosecutor's office and the Hackensack Police Department, according to Musella.

He was arrested that day and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. Younis was jailed pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

