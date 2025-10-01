Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Humc Tech From Dumont Sexually Assaults Patient, Prosecutor Says

A 41-year-old electrocardiogram technician at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center was arrested on allegations he sexually assaulted a female patient, authorities announced.

Asher Younis

Asher Younis

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Asher Yonis, of Dumont, allegedly assaulted the patient on Tuesday, Sept. 30, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. He was arrested following a joint investigation by the prosecutor's office and the Hackensack Police Department, according to Musella.

He was arrested that day and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. Younis was jailed pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

