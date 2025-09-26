Humberto Becomes Hurricane, May Do Rare Dance With Nearby Tropical Wave

As of Friday morning, Sept. 26, forecasters said Humberto had strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane and may continue to intensify through the weekend, with the track turning generally north over open water and details still uncertain.

The National Hurricane Center and private forecasters say the setup has grown more complicated because a second tropical system is organizing nearby and could form into a named storm within days, raising the risk of coastal impacts in the Southeast early next week.

That tropical disturbance is centered near Hispaniola and the Bahamas and has a high chance to develop. If it earns a name, it would be Imelda.

Depending on how the two systems evolve, the budding storm could be tugged away from the coast or make a faster push toward the Carolinas.

Either way, rough surf, dangerous rip currents and periods of coastal flooding are possible along parts of the Southeast and Middle Atlantic as swells build late this weekend into next week.

Farther out, Hurricane Gabrielle continues spinning over the central Atlantic and is expected to stay well away from land as it moves along, according to forecasters.

Residents in Bermuda, the Bahamas and along the US East Coast should keep checking forecasts as the picture sharpens.

