Fair 67°

SHARE

Hudson County Woman Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'

The women competing on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor" have been revealed.

Erika will compete on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor.
Erika will compete on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor. Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth/The Bachelor
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

And one of them is from Hudson County

ABC did not include any background about the contestants on Joey Graziadei's season, whose first names, ages, and photos were released Saturday morning, Sept. 16.

The only contestant representing the Garden State on Joey's season is Erika, a 25-year-old North Bergen resident.

Graziadei is a 28-year-old tennis coach who grew up in Collegeville, a suburb of Philadelphia. Three of the contestants are from Philadelphia.

Josey's season is expected to air in the first quarter of 2024.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE