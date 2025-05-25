HS Wrestler Charged In Fatal Jersey Shore Hit-Run Crash

Abel Mathukutty, of Lake Hiawatha (located in Parsippany, Morris County) was behind the wheel of an Infinity sedan that struck a white Mercedes sedan carrying a female driver and male passenger on Saturday, May 24 at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Route 37 east in Toms River, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The crash sent the Mercedes into a utility pole and Mathukutty fled the scene, traveling eastbound over the Thomas A. Mathis Bridge, Billhimer said.

Both occupants of the Mercedes were seriously injured and taken to Community Medical Center. The female driver died from her injuries. The male passenger was later transferred to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he remains in critical condition, officials said.

By 8 p.m., Seaside Park police pulled over a damaged vehicle matching the description. The airbags had deployed, and police confirmed it was the car involved in the earlier crash. Mathukutty was arrested without incident.

Mathkutty was lodged in the Ocean County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing death and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing serious bodily injury,

Records show Mathukutty is a Parsippany High School senior. He wrestled his junior year, according to NJ Advance Media.

