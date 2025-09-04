HS Sophomore ID'd After Deer Smashes Through Car Windshield After Bouncing Off Fleeing Car

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Route 322 (Downingtown Pike), east of Romig Road, police said.

Investigators determined that a vehicle traveling east hit a deer, sending the animal airborne into the westbound lane. The deer struck the windshield of a second vehicle, where Donohue was seated in the front passenger seat. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to state police.

Donohue, of Downingtown, was a member of the Class of 2027 at Malvern Prep, where he played defense for the lacrosse team. He also competed with the True Roughriders travel squad.

“Kevin was an exceptional young man who embodied the very best characteristics of a Malvern Prep student,” school officials said in a letter to the community. “He will be deeply missed.”

His brother and father are also alumni of the school. Malvern Prep said the Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU) will be on campus to provide counseling support.

“Kevin’s untimely departure has left a void in our community, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who knew him during this difficult time,” school officials said. “Kevin’s presence was a source of joy and encouragement to peers, teachers, and staff alike. His infectious smile and warm personality made him a beloved member of the school community, and his loss is deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Police said the vehicle that initially struck the deer did not stop. Investigators believe it is a black Toyota with heavy front-end damage.

The roadway was closed for several hours and reopened around 10 a.m. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Embreeville at 610-486-6280.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.