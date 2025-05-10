HS Lacrosse Player Dies After Being Injured In Game Near Cleveland

The incident involving Dylan Veselic of Bay High School in Bay Village, Ohio, located about 15 miles west of Cleveland, happened Tuesday night, May 6, in a game against Olmsted Falls High School.

Veselic had been hit by a ball in the back of his head, below his helmet, while trying to block a shot, a witness told NBC affiliate WKYC in Cleveland.

The 16-year-old sophomore was hospitalized in critical condition after being transported by a medical helicopter. Two days later, the Bay Village School District announced on behalf of the Veselic family that Dylan had died.

"With heavy hearts, the Veselic Family shares the news that Dylan has passed away from injuries suffered during a lacrosse game," a statement read. "We are deeply touched by the overwhelming support and kindness shown by our community and beyond. We ask that you continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Bay HS Principal Jason Smith described Dylan as a "well-liked and respected young man who touched the lives of many with his kindness, character, and spirit."

