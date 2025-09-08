Howard Stern Shuts Down Rumors Of SiriusXM Departure: 'Now I Can't Leave'

After another one of his pranks, Stern returned to his show on Monday, Sept. 8, and confirmed that he wasn't planning to step away from his microphone. The 71-year-old shock jock told listeners he remains in talks with the satellite radio company about a possible new deal.

Stern also said recent headlines about him being fired or forced out were false.

"SiriusXM and my team have been talking about how we go forward in the future; they've approached me," he said. "They've sat down with me like they normally do and they’re fantastic. We've been talking."

Stern's comments followed weeks of rumors about his future at SiriusXM. His five-year, $100 million-a-year contract runs through 2025.

SiriusXM retains rights to Stern's back catalog until 2027, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"What pisses me off is now I can't leave," Stern said. "I've been thinking about retiring, now I can't."

Stern rejected claims that he was jealous of SiriusXM hiring Alex Cooper, host of the popular podcast "Call Her Daddy."

"I don't know Alex Cooper, and if she is young and bubbly, God bless her, because I'm the opposite," he said.

Stern also joked about reports that he was jealous of Andy Cohen being promoted by SiriusXM more than he was. The host and executive producer of "The Real Housewives" franchise opened Stern's show by pretending to permanently take over as host, along with renaming the "Howard 100" channel as "Andy 100."

Cohen trolled the audience by claiming that Stern and SiriusXM executives had mutually agreed to "part ways."

"I fantasized for years about sitting in this chair," Cohen said. "This is not how I thought this would go down. I feel like the body, as it were, isn't cold."

Stern's show originally promoted that a big reveal about his future would happen right after Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 2. That announcement was delayed without explanation, but Stern clarified that he got sick and lost his voice at a Metallica concert on his native Long Island.

The delay further fueled speculation, with Stern saying many people reached out to him to ask if he was fired.

"If I get fired, don't write me," Stern said.

While many Stern fans likely remained skeptical during Cohen's bit, several major outlets fell for the gag. The Associated Press and Variety were among those that originally reported Stern had left SiriusXM before the self-proclaimed "King of All Media" returned to his seat.

The Stern rumors especially gained traction due to President Donald Trump, a once-frequent guest on the show, where he made several sexual remarks about his daughter Ivanka. Trump claimed that Stern's ratings were hurt by his endorsement of Hillary Clinton before the 2016 Presidential election.

Stern rose to fame in the 1980s on WXRK New York, growing his show into a nationally syndicated powerhouse through the 90s and 2000s. Sirius acquired the rights to the controversial program in 2006.

SiriusXM had about 33 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2025, slightly down from 34 million in 2020, according to the AP.

