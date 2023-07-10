How Much Rainfall Did Your Town Get? (Look Inside)

A heavy storm brought massive rainfall to the area. According to the Rutgers NJ Weather Network:

Charlotteburg in West Milford 3.07 inches of precipitation.

Haworth got .38 inches of precipitation.

Jersey City got .18 inches of precipitation.

Little Falls got .31 inches of precipitation.

Lyndhurst got .25 inches of precipitation.

North Haledon got .42 inches of precipitation.

Ramsey got 1.61 inches of precipitation.

