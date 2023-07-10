A Few Clouds 80°

SHARE

How Much Rainfall Did Your Town Get? (Look Inside)

It was a rainy Sunday, July 9, in Northern New Jersey.

Rain forecast Sunday, July 9.
Rain forecast Sunday, July 9. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Sam Barron

A heavy storm brought massive rainfall to the area. According to the Rutgers NJ Weather Network:

Charlotteburg in West Milford 3.07 inches of precipitation.

Haworth got .38 inches of precipitation.

Jersey City got .18 inches of precipitation.

Little Falls got .31 inches of precipitation.

Lyndhurst got .25 inches of precipitation.

North Haledon got .42 inches of precipitation.

Ramsey got 1.61 inches of precipitation.

To view a list of towns throughout New Jersey, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE