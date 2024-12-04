'How Am I Getting There?' Jersey City Woman Sparks Debate After Standing Up NYC Date

Erika Ettin, a dating coach, shared a conversation her friend had with a woman from Jersey City where a date unraveled over her demands he call her an Uber.

The Hinge date between the Jersey City woman and a Manhattan man fell apart before it even began after a dispute over who should cover transportation.

The two, both in their 30s, had been exchanging messages and planned to meet for drinks at Treadwell Park in Manhattan.

"How am I getting there?" the woman asked.

After the man laid out some public transit options, things continued to take a turn.

"Oh. I thought you were going to send me an Uber."

The man responded with a joke that clearly did not go over well.

"Oh maaaan, I wish you had phrased it as 'call me an Uber' so I could've said, 'you're an Uber.'"

The woman never responded, but the man showed up at the bar, only to discover he'd need a table for one when the woman said she wasn't coming.

"I'm traveling almost an hour to meet you for a first date...the least you could do is cover my transportation," she wrote. "It's not a strange concept to be a gentleman. Best of luck to you."

The debate over who was at fault sparked mixed reactions online. Ettin criticized the woman for her expectation that the man cover her Uber, calling it "entitled" and noting that clear communication could have avoided the situation.

Most commenters sided with the man, saying he dodged a bullet and describing the woman as passive-aggressive and overly demanding. However, others felt the man could have shown more initiative and effort, arguing that his approach lacked proper etiquette if he was genuinely interested.

