House Fire Ravages Englewood Home

Police and firefighters were met by heavy flames after the two-alarmer ignited shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in the 2½-story wood-frame home at 92 Knickerbocker Road off the corner of West Demarest Avenue/

Firefighters had it knocked down within 20 minutes.

It was declared under control around 7 p.m., an hour and a half or so after it began.

The fire temporarily closed busy Knickerbocker Road.

No preliminary cause was given.

