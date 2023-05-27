Fair 72°

SHARE

House Fire Ravages Englewood Home

No injuries were reported in a destructive house fire Saturday in Englewood.

92 Knickerbocker Road, Englewood on May 27
92 Knickerbocker Road, Englewood on May 27 Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Police and firefighters were met by heavy flames after the two-alarmer ignited shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in the 2½-story wood-frame home at 92 Knickerbocker Road off the corner of West Demarest Avenue/

Firefighters had it knocked down within 20 minutes.

It was declared under control around 7 p.m., an hour and a half or so after it began.

The fire temporarily closed busy Knickerbocker Road.

No preliminary cause was given.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE