Hours-Long SWAT Standoff Ends With Guttenberg Barricade Suspect In Custody (Details)

The strange scene began shortly before 9 a.m., when 45-year-old Malik Moore, of Orange, struck a pedestrian near the intersection of 70th Street and Bergenline Avenue, police in Guttenberg said.

Moree tried to walk away from the scene, and during that stroll, assaulted another person, police said.

Then, he went rogue.

Following those two incidents, Moore managed to make his way into a home on 70th Street with a knife, though the homeowners and everyone in the residence were able to escape safely, investigators said.

Moore then barricaded himself inside the home when there was a heavy police response from local law enforcement who were called to the area.

Once the residents were able to safely escape, police said that they were able to converge on the home, and Moore was swiftly taken into custody. Police did not say what time the incident ended.

The Hudson County Regionaal SWAT team; Guttenberg Police Department; North Bergen Police Department; West New York Police Department; and officers from various Hudson County police departments all responded, police said.

Moore was apprehended after hours of negotiations by members of the Hudson Valley Regional SWAT team. Following his arrest, he was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Additional charges were pending and more information was expected to be released at a later time, police said.

