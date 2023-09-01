Hottest Temps Yet? Heat Wave Ahead For Northeast

According to the National Weather Service, a heat wave is a period of abnormally hot weather that typically lasts more than two days. In the Northeast, a heatwave is three or more days of 90-degree weather.

The only time the Northeast came close to that was once in late-July but not at all in June or August, records show.

New Jersey, Pennsylvania and parts of the mid-Atlantic will likely get to experience heat wave next week, though, according to AccuWeather.

Lucky us!

"Late-summer warmth with highs in the 80s will transition to highs in the 90s in many areas," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek. "It is possible that New York City and other locations that have not yet had a heat wave, finally check that off the list next week."

While Friday, Sept. 1 — the meteorological start of autumn — is sunny with a high near 80, Saturday will be slightly hotter, and Sunday, Sept. 3 will be close to 90.

Labor Day itself is expected to reach highs around 92, as will Tuesday, Sept. 5. Wednesday, Sept. 6 will reach a high of 91 before Thursday when temps will start to dip back into the 80s, the National Weather Service says.

Don't let the high temps stop you from getting PSLs, though. We say it's okay.

