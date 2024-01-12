Hotel Heroin Dealer With Young Kids Had 'Brick' Of Smack: Rochelle Park PD

Detectives Sgt. Jared Shatkin and Nick Mercoun were joined by a team of officers as Ricardo Murdock, 31, of Paterson did business in the parking lot of the Ramada By Wyndham at the Route 160 exit off the northbound parkway, Capt. James DePreta said.

They seized Murdock, who was carrying Ecstasy and drug proceeds, and a male buyer, the captain said.

Murdock has a rap sheet, mostly involving drugs, that stretches back a decade, criminal records show.

In a room at the hotel police found the children and three bricks of heroin -- 150 folds -- packaged for sale, DePreta said.

Murdock also has identification in another person's name and did his business in front of two young children, the captain said.

Police charged him with drug distribution, ID theft and two counts of child endangerment, among other offenses, then sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The buyer was charged and released.

Assisting were Officers Ryan Burke, Chris Kiszka and Anthony Ferrulli, detectives from Maywood, police from Ramsey and a Bergen County Regional SWAT team, DePreta said.

Police Chief Dean Pinto praised the team for "quickly addressing a citizen complaint and eliminating a quality of life issue."

